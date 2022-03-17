Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Decreased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
