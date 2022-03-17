Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.97.
