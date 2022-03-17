Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.