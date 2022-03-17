Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 5,078,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.