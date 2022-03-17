Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 713,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

