Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider Acquires $33,117.50 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

