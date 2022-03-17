Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,316. The company has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vectrus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vectrus by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.