Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Vectrus stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,316. The company has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $59.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
