VeriDocGlobal Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $98,140.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,363,256,082 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

