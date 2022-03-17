VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

VerifyMe stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

