Veriti Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

