Veriti Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.