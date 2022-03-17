Veriti Management LLC Has $469,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Man Group plc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

