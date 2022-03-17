Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $765,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.10 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

