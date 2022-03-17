Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

