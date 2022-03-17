Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

