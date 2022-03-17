VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $7,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $797,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank. stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. VersaBank. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

