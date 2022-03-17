Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Up 1.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22. 17,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

