Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.27.
Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
VSCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 22,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
