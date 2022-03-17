Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.27.

Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 22,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.