Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 292,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

