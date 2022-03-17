Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VIRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 292,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08.
In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
