Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.