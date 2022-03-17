Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

VOW3 stock traded up €4.64 ($5.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €155.64 ($171.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,479,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €176.94 and a 200 day moving average of €183.91. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

