Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

