WABnetwork (WAB) Trading 97.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (WAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 97.1% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $69,563.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00105182 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

