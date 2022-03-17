Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €148.75 ($163.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.14. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.