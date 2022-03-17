Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 100,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.