WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WKME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

