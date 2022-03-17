Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €260.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €177.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

