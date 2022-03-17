Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,767 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WRBY opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

