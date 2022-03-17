Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.00. Waterdrop shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

