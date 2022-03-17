WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

WD-40 stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.93. WD-40 has a one year low of $184.68 and a one year high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in WD-40 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

