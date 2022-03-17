Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $430,725.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

