Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

