Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
