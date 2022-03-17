Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $93.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

