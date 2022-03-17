Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,229 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.