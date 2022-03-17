Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $97.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

PDCE opened at $66.28 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,883,569. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

