Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $41.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.81.

NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

