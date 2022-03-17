Wells Fargo & Company Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.45.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.76 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

