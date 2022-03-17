Wells Fargo & Company Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $99.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NYSE WLL opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

