West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 175,734 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33.

