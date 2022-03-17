West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 175,734 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.