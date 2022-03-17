West Coast Financial LLC Buys 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $357.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.30 and a 200 day moving average of $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

