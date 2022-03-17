West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 38.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

