West Coast Financial LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.