West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

