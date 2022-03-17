West Coast Financial LLC Sells 274 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.40 and a 200 day moving average of $352.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

