West Coast Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,706,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

