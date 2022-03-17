West Coast Financial LLC Takes $905,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

