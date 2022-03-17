West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $268.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.