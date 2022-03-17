West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,085. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.