West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.41. 5,132,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.