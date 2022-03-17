Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.38.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.38. 690,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

